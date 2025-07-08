Ace Bailey Injury: Out Tuesday

Bailey won't play in Tuesday's Summer League game against the Thunder due to right groin soreness, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Bailey will miss the second night of the team's back-to-back set due to the groin issue. His next chance to play will come Friday against the Hornets. Across two Summer League appearances, Bailey has totaled 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in 60 minutes.