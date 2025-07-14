Ace Bailey Injury: Won't play Monday
Bailey (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's Summer League matchup against the Spurs, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Bailey was initially questionable for Monday's game but will ultimately miss his fourth consecutive contest this summer due to right hip soreness. He'll join Walter Clayton (hamstring) and RJ Luis (knee) on the sideline, with their next opportunity to feature coming Wednesday against the Wizards.
