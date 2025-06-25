Ace Bailey News: Heading to Utah

Bailey was selected by the Jazz with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Bailey played for Rutgers during the 2024-25 season and posted outstanding numbers, averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over 30 games while featuring alongside Dylan Harper, who went second overall to the Spurs. Bailey should immediately be a long-term core piece for Utah, and his ability to score at will should give the Jazz a huge boost on offense after they finished last season with the worst record in the NBA. Bailey figures to be a key contributor for Utah from the early stages of his rookie campaign, regardless of whether he plays as a shooting guard or small forward.