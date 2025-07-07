Ace Bailey News: Productive in Summer League win
Bailey logged 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in Monday's 112-111 Summer League win over the Grizzlies.
The Rutgers product delivered a bounce-back performance after struggling with efficiency in Saturday's win over the 76ers. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 Draft, Bailey tied with Cody Williams as Utah's second-leading scorer behind Brice Sensabaugh (37 points). Across two Summer League appearances, Bailey has totaled 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in 60 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now