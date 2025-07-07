Ace Bailey News: Productive in Summer League win

Bailey logged 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in Monday's 112-111 Summer League win over the Grizzlies.

The Rutgers product delivered a bounce-back performance after struggling with efficiency in Saturday's win over the 76ers. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 Draft, Bailey tied with Cody Williams as Utah's second-leading scorer behind Brice Sensabaugh (37 points). Across two Summer League appearances, Bailey has totaled 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in 60 minutes.