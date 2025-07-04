Adam Flagler News: Hits free agency

The Thunder declined to extend Flagler a qualifying offer prior to Sunday's deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

Flagler, Alex Ducas and Branden Carlson finished the 2024-25 season as the Thunder's three-two players, but only Carlson was tendered a qualifying offer prior to the start of free agency. Oklahoma City isn't expected to bring Flagler nor Ducas back on two-way deals, as the Thunder are reportedly planning on having second-round pick Brooks Barnhizer and undrafted rookie Payton Sandfort fill those slots, per Rylan Stiles of SI.com. Flagler previously signed his two-year, two-way deal with the Thunder in February 2024, seeing action in two games at the NBA level as a rookie before making 37 appearances for Oklahoma City in 2024-25. The 6-foot-3 guard rarely saw the court outside of garbage-time scenarios last season and shot just 26 percent from the floor over 203 total minutes. The Thunder seemingly aren't looking to bring Flagler back even on an Exhibit 10 deal, as the 25-year-old has already agreed to join the Hawks' Las Vegas Summer League roster rather than Oklahoma City's.