Adama Sanogo News: Healthy again, playing in G League

Sanogo (knee) finished with eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 25 minutes Monday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 112-109 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Sanogo had recently been held out of action for two weeks with a right knee effusion, but he rejoined the G League club late last week and logged 26 minutes Saturday in a win over the Mad Ants before playing again Monday in the rematch with Indiana. The two-way center has now made six appearances in total in the G League this season, averaging 15.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 29.5 minutes. With Nikola Vucevic and Jalen Smith both healthy and locked in as the top two centers for the parent club, Sanogo isn't expected to see many opportunities at the NBA level in the near future.