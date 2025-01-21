Adama Sanogo News: Returns to action in G League

Sanogo (knee) tallied 14 points (4-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 28 minutes Monday in the G League Windy City Bulls' 110-105 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

The two-way center made his first appearance for either Chicago or its G League affiliate since Jan. 6, after he had been sidelined for about two weeks due to what the Bulls had termed as right knee injury management. Though he was uncharacteristically inefficient Monday in his return to the court, Sanogo didn't seem to be operating with any restrictions and looks like he'll be good to go moving forward. Sanogo has logged 21 total minutes at the NBA level this season and should continue to see most of his playing time with Windy City.