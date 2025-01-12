Ade Murkey News: Returns with 10 points off bench

Murkey (undisclosed) submitted 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two steals and one block in 15 minutes during Sunday's 139-118 G League win over Osceola.

Murkey made his first appearance for the Herd since a Nov. 29 loss to the G League Timberwolves after nursing an undisclosed injury, hitting double digits in scoring for the first time in three games this year. The 26-year-old forward also registered season-high outputs with his two three-pointers and two steals Sunday, and he'll look to maintain a role with Wisconsin's reserves going forward.