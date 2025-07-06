Menu
Adou Thiero Injury: Inks deal with Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 6, 2025 at 9:24pm

Thiero (knee) signed a three-year, $5.95 million contracts with the Lakers on Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Thiero was selected 36th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft and will join the Lakers on a three-year deal that includes two years fully guaranteed with a third-year team option. Thiero was a standout performer at Arkansas during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 27.5 minutes per contest across 27 appearances.

Adou Thiero
Los Angeles Lakers
