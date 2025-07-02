Adou Thiero Injury: Won't play Summer League

Thiero will not be on the Lakers' Summer League squad while recovering from a knee injury, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Thiero has been dealing with a knee ailment since his time in Arkansas, and although he's in the final stages of his return-to-play process, he has not yet been given the green light to participate in the Summer League. He's expected to be fully cleared for training camp, which is when he'll look to carve out a role for himself in the Lakers' roster. Thiero was selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, 36th overall, after averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals over 27.5 minutes per game during his final season at Arkansas.