Adou Thiero News: Heading to Lakers

Thiero was selected by the Lakers with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Thiero blossomed into a standout college player at Arkansas and enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024-25, averaging 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals in 27.5 minutes across 27 regular-season appearances while shooting 54.5 percent from the field. Standing at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan, Thiero possesses ideal size, length and athleticism for a forward in the modern NBA. However, the Lakers are built to win now, so Thiero isn't expected to see a lot of minutes in the early stages of his career.