Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
AJ Green headshot

AJ Green Injury: Likely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Green (back) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Portland, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Green missed his second game of the 2024-25 regular season Thursday against the Nets due to a lumbar contusion. It doesn't appear to be a serious enough issue to result in a multi-game absence, and unless he suffers a setback, Green is expected to play Saturday. Over 12 games in December (including one start), Green averaged 7.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 24.0 minutes per contest.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now