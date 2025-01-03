AJ Green Injury: Likely to play Saturday
Green (back) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Portland, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Green missed his second game of the 2024-25 regular season Thursday against the Nets due to a lumbar contusion. It doesn't appear to be a serious enough issue to result in a multi-game absence, and unless he suffers a setback, Green is expected to play Saturday. Over 12 games in December (including one start), Green averaged 7.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 24.0 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now