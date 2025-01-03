AJ Green Injury: Likely to play Saturday

Green (back) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against Portland, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Green missed his second game of the 2024-25 regular season Thursday against the Nets due to a lumbar contusion. It doesn't appear to be a serious enough issue to result in a multi-game absence, and unless he suffers a setback, Green is expected to play Saturday. Over 12 games in December (including one start), Green averaged 7.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 24.0 minutes per contest.