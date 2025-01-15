AJ Green News: Excels with 15 points off bench

Green ended Tuesday's 130-115 victory over the Kings with 16 points (5-13 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes.

Green's sharpshooting skills beyond the arc flashed during his 30 minute of court time, with all but one of his assists coming from three-point range. Although Green's usage is difficult to predict, he's enjoyed the most success as a replacement against weaker opponents. His floor isn't fantasy-worthy, but DFS players could speculate on the third-year pro when Milwaukee faces an inferior team.