A.J. Lawson News: Drops 27 points in G League loss

Lawson totaled 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 39 minutes Friday during the G League Long Island Nets' 116-108 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Lawson turned in an efficient shooting night and led his team in scoring as well as three-point makes. The 24-year-old has impressed through his first 10 matchups of the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 23.7 points in 35.0 minutes per game after putting up 20.7 points through seven Tip-Off Tournament appearances a season ago.