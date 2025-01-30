A.J. Lawson News: Drops 30 points in G League win
Lawson tallied 30 points (11-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes Wednesday during the G League Raptors 905's 122-112 win over the Birmingham Squadron.
Wednesday was the fourth time in the G League this season that Lawson eclipsed the 30-point mark, with his last instance taking place Dec. 4 against the Delaware Blue Coats. He did most of his damage from beyond the arc, connecting on a season-high six threes. Over his last five G League outings, Lawson has averaged 21.0 points on 51.3 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 29.1 minutes per contest.
