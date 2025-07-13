A.J. Lawson News: Efficient shooting in SL win

Lawson racked up 21 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 9-13 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 24 minutes during Sunday's Summer League 89-86 win over the Magic.

Lawson had another strong performance off the bench for Toronto, as he's scored 21 or more points in two straight Las Vegas Summer League games. The South Carolina product shot a perfect 100 percent from the field and beyond the arc, helping his squad improve to 2-0.