A.J. Lawson News: Piles up 37 points Friday

Lawson posted 37 points (11-24 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 128-112 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Lawson produced a game-high 37 points to go along with a season-high five threes in Friday's victory over the 905, continuing to display plenty of scoring ability. Friday marked the fifth time in as many games so far this season that the 24-year-old wing has scored at least 21 points in a single contest, and Lawson has now also tallied at least one steal in each of his five appearances for the G League Nets following Friday's strong effort in this department.