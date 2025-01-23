A.J. Lawson News: Puts up 23 points in G League

Lawson posted 23 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one block across 26 minutes Wednesday in the G League Raptors 905's win over the Westchester Knicks.

After making a one-minute appearance in garbage time for Toronto in its 109-93 win over Orlando on Tuesday, Lawson headed to the Raptors' G League affiliate a day later. Through 13 appearances with the 905, the two-way player is averaging 20.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 31.3 minutes per contest.