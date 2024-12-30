A.J. Lawson News: Scores 23 in G League

Lawson totaled 23 points (6-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes Sunday in the G League Raptors 905's 131-122 win over the Osceola Magic.

Lawson had played nine total minutes over Toronto's last two contests, but the two-way player got some extended run Sunday in his return to the G League. Over his 16 appearances in the G League this season between the 905 and the Long Island Nets, Lawson is averaging 23.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 34.9 minutes.