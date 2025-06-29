Ajay Mitchell News: Expected to sign with OKC
Mitchell intends to sign a three-year contract worth nearly $9 million with the Thunder, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Sunday.
Mitchell is expected to return to Oklahoma City on a longer-term deal after the club declined its team option in his contract for 2025-26. The 23-year-old appeared in 36 regular-season outings (one start) during his rookie season, averaging 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 16.6 minutes per game.
