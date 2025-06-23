Menu
Ajay Mitchell News: Makes cameo Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Mitchell tallied no counting stats in one minute during Sunday's 103-91 win over Indiana in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Mitchell saw brief action in Sunday's championship win but didn't record a stat. The rookie appeared in just over half of Oklahoma City's playoff games, playing in 12 of 23 and averaging 7.0 minutes in those contests. During the regular season, he averaged 6.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 16.6 minutes across 36 games, including one start.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
