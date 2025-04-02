Al Horford Injury: Won't play vs. Miami

Horford (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

After an impressive 26-point performance in Monday's win against the Grizzlies, Horford will not see the floor Wednesday against Miami due to a persistent toe injury. The Celtics will likely turn to Luke Kornet, Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman to shoulder the load in the frontcourt, especially with Kristaps Porzingis (illness), who was also ruled out for this game.