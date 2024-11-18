Aleem Ford News: Drills three triples in G League

Ford tallied 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound and three assists in 22 minutes Monday during the G League Rip City Remix's 127-118 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Ford managed to score in double figures for the first time this season and has reached the 20-minute threshold in back-to-back appearances. He appears to be firmly rooted in a bench role at this point in the year, but it was reassuring to see the former Wisconsin Badger shoot well from range after beginning the season 1-for-8 from deep.