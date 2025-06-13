Alex Caruso News: Another 20-point performance

Caruso chipped in 20 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, one block and five steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 111-104 victory over the Pacers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Caruso continues to be a thorn in the side of Indiana, scoring at least 20 points for the second time in the past four games. To highlight just how important his scoring has been, Caruso had scored at least 20 points only once all season prior to the NBA finals. He has also recorded multiple steals in five of the past six games, providing the Thunder with a consistent defensive presence. The series is now level at 2-2 with Game 5 slated for Monday in Oklahoma City.