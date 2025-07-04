Alex Ducas News: Heading into free agency

The Thunder declined to extend Ducas a qualifying offer prior to Sunday's deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

Ducas, Adam Flagler and Branden Carlson finished the 2024-25 season as the Thunder's three-two players, but only Carlson was tendered a qualifying offer prior to the start of free agency. Oklahoma City isn't expected to bring Ducas nor Flagler back on two-way deals, as the Thunder are reportedly planning on having second-round pick Brooks Barnhizer and undrafted rookie Payton Sandfort fill those slots, per Rylan Stiles of SI.com. After going undrafted out of Saint Mary's last June, Ducas saw little playing time at the NBA level as a rookie, averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 6.0 minutes per contest over 21 games. A native Australian, Ducas could head overseas if he's not able to land a two-way deal with another organization or an Exhibit 10 contract before NBA training camps open in the fall.