Alex Morales News: Immediate impact in G League return

Morales (leg) collected 22 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 139-118 G League loss to the Herd.

After sitting out in Friday's defeat to the Mad Ants with a right leg injury, Morales made an immediate impact with a full stat line off Osceola's bench Sunday in his return from a one-game absence. The 27-year-old swingman's 22 points also established a new season-high figure, as Morales hadn't reached the 20-point plateau in any of his previous 15 appearances (four starts) for the G League Magic this season.