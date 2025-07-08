Alex Reese Injury: Dealing with Achilles soreness

Reese won't play in Tuesday's Summer League game against the Grizzlies due to Achilles soreness, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Reese will miss Tuesday's contest and also didn't see the floor in Monday's loss to Oklahoma City. However, the 26-year-old did record two points and three rebounds across 12 minutes in Saturday's loss to Utah. His next chance to play will come Thursday against the Spurs.