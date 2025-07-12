Alex Reese Injury: Waived by Philadelphia

Reese (Achilles) was waived by the 76ers on Saturday.

Reese had missed some Summer League action with the 76ers due to Achilles soreness and will now look to catch on with a new team. The forward appeared in 15 regular-season NBA games during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game across stints with the Thunder and 76ers.