Alex Reese News: Drains four treys in win

Reese recorded 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 win over San Diego.

Reese averaged 13.4 points per game during the Tip-Off Tournament, and he kept that impressive stretch of play alive with a solid showing in the Remix's first game of the regular season. Expect Reese to be one of the most reliable offensive weapons for Rip City, regardless of whether the two-way players are available or not.