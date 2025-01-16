Alex Reese News: Secures double-double in G League

Reese produced 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-14 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and five blocks over 34 minutes Wednesday during the G League Rip City Remix's 132-128 win against the Memphis Hustle.

Wednesday wasn't a pretty shooting performance by Reese, but his shot volume helped him reach the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 22, and he made his presence felt on the defensive end by tying his season high in swats. His production on the boards also resulted in his third double-double of the 2024-25 campaign.