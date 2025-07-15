Alex Sarr News: Ruled out Tuesday
Sarr (rest) won't play in Tuesday's Summer League game against the 76ers, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.
Sarr will sit out the front end of the team's back-to-back set. The 20-year-old big man's next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Jazz. He last appeared in Sunday's win over the Nets, contributing 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, eight blocks and two assists in 29 minutes.
