Alex Toohey News: Taken by Golden State

Toohey was selected by the Warriors with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Toohey heads to the NBA after spending two seasons with Sydney in the NBL. During the 2024-25 campaign, the Australian forward averaged 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 assists while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from three across 29 games. Scouts are high on his off-ball movement and transition play, though he'll need to add strength to maximize his impact at the next level.