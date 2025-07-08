Menu
Alex Toohey News: Will play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 8, 2025 at 4:08pm

Toohey will make his Warriors debut in the Summer League against Miami on Tuesday, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Toohey had to wait until the trade Golden State acquired him in became official before making his debut with the team. He'll play in a Warriors uniform for the first time in front of no fans, as only scouts, media and family will be in attendance at Chase Center against the Heat.

Alex Toohey
Golden State Warriors
