Alex Toohey News: Will play Tuesday
Toohey will make his Warriors debut in the Summer League against Miami on Tuesday, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Toohey had to wait until the trade Golden State acquired him in became official before making his debut with the team. He'll play in a Warriors uniform for the first time in front of no fans, as only scouts, media and family will be in attendance at Chase Center against the Heat.
