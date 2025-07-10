Alijah Martin News: Signs two-way contract

Martin signed a two-way contract with the Raptors on Thursday, Coty Wiles of RaptorsRepublic.com reports.

Martin, who was selected by the Raptors with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, figures to spend a considerable amount of time in the G League to open the 2025-26 campaign. He averaged 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game in his lone year with Florida, and he's likely to play a featured role for the Raptors in Summer League.