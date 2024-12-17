Alondes Williams News: Drops 26 points in G League

Williams totaled 26 points (9-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three steals over 39 minutes Monday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 120-118 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Williams led the Cruise in scoring but turned in a below average shooting performance, knocking down 25.0 percent of his tries from beyond the arc. He nearly recorded his first double-double by securing a season-high nine rebounds and also contributed on the defensive end by accounting for three of his club's eight steals.