Alondes Williams News: Erupts for 29 points in G League loss

Williams totaled 29 points (12-24 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes Tuesday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 108-97 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Williams hit only 30.8 percent of his tries from beyond the arc but still managed to end the night with a team-high 29 points. This marks his best showing in the G League this season, beating his previous high of 25 points Nov. 16 against Windy City. The two-way guard has made only one appearance with Motor City's parent club so far this year, so he figures to see opportunities to stay sharp in the G League moving forward.