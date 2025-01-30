Alondes Williams News: Nears double-double in overtime win

Williams notched 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 105-102 overtime G League win over Mexico City.

Williams did a little bit of everything in Wednesday's overtime contest, leading all players in assists and steals to go along with a team-high-tying blocks mark in a near double-double performance. Williams has appeared in six G League games with Sioux Falls, averaging 23.0 points, 7.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.