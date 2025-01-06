Amari Bailey Injury: Inactive due to undisclosed reason

Bailey was absent during Saturday's 136-130 G League loss to Santa Cruze because of an undisclosed reason.

Bailey wasn't present in Saturday's G League contest, but the reason why is unknown other than it being due to an injury or illness. With the status of Bailey unknown as of now, consider him a game-time decision when Iowa returns to the court Tuesday. So far this season, Bailey has appeared in two games with the Wolves, yet to score for the squad though he has averaged 1.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists over those two outings.