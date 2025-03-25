Amari Bailey News: Dishes out 15 dimes in win

Bailey recorded 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 136-108 win over the Texas Legends.

Bailey tallied a team-high 15 assists while coughing up five turnovers during Tuesday's blowout victory. Bailey also returned to the starting lineup, making just his second start of 2024-25.