Amari Bailey News: Game-high 28 points Saturday

Bailey produced 28 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Saturday's 120-115 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Bailey posted a game-high 28 points off the bench while stuffing the stat sheet in an impressive outing. The 20-year-old guard has been productive through four G League Tip-Off Tournament outings, during which he has averaged 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals across 24.0 minutes per game. Moreover, Bailey has shot an extremely efficient 56.3 percent from beyond the arc and 50.9 percent from the field.