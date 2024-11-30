Amari Bailey News: Pours in 19 points off bench

Bailey finished with 19 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 25 minutes Friday during the G League Long Island Nets'105-97 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Bailey led Long Island in scoring despite serving in a bench role. He couldn't find his groove from beyond the arc, but that didn't stop him from scoring in double figures for the fifth time in six appearances. Bailey is averaging 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists through eight games this season.