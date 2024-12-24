Amen Thompson News: Fills stat sheet in spot start

Thompson notched 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 114-101 win over the Hornets.

Thompson got the start at power forward due to the absence of Dillon Brooks (ankle), and the second-year forward did an excellent job of filling out the stat sheet while leaving his mark on both ends of the court. Thompson's fantasy upside will be strictly tied to Brooks' availability, but it's undeniable that he's shown promise when given enough minutes. Across three starts this season, Thompson is averaging 18.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 blocks and 2.0 steals per game.