Amen Thompson News: Fills up stat sheet in loss

Thompson finished Sunday's 103-89 loss to the Warriors in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 24 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes.

Thompson displayed his versatility in Game 7, coming one rebound shy of a double-double. The defensive-minded guard was one of three players to score in double figures for the Rockets. However, it was nowhere near enough to hold off the offensive onslaught from Warriors stars Buddy Hield and Stephen Curry, who proved to be the difference in this series-clinching win, combining for 55 points.