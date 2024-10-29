Amen Thompson News: Limited again in victory

Thompson produced seven points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal across 19 minutes during Monday's 106-101 win over the Spurs.

Thompson continues to play limited minutes off the bench, a frustrating situation for anyone who invested a draft pick on him. Although he is typically the first player off the bench, he has yet to play a sizeable role. The upside is clear for everyone to see but at this stage, the Rockets simply have too many cooks in the kitchen. He is worth holding where possible as it feels as though he is only one injury away from stepping into a meaningful role.