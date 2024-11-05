Amen Thompson News: Nears double-double in win

Thompson totaled 12 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 109-97 victory over the Knicks.

Thompson led the bench in scoring Monday after posting a double-double in Saturday's loss to the Warriors. The 21-year-old has received significant minutes off the bench, and he has scored in double figures in three straight appearances. Thompson is expected to remain the Rockets' top option off the bench, though he could make a case to enter the starting lineup, especially if injury concerns arise for the club.