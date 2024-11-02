Amen Thompson News: Posts first double-double

Thompson supplied 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 127-121 overtime loss to Golden State.

Thompson took on his largest workload of the season Saturday night, and he made the most of his opportunity by producing across the board. He's now put up 10 or more points in back-to-back matchups and has recorded a steal in three straight. Thompson is unlikely to log 34 minutes regularly given his current role in the rotation, but he's shown promise in the early going of the 2024-25 campaign.