Andre Jackson News: Tossed vs. Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Jackson was ejected during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Jazz after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. He tallied six points (3-3 FG), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes prior to exiting.

Jackson picked up a Flagrant 2 in the final minute of Monday's matchup, so the call didn't have any impact on the outcome of the game. The UConn product was more involved on the defensive end in the victory after failing to collect a block or steal in his previous two appearances.

