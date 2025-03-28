Andrew Nembhard News: Dishes out eight dimes in win

Nembhard supplied seven points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes during Thursday's 162-109 victory over Washington.

Nembhard tied the game-high mark in assists while playing only 20 minutes in the blowout victory. The 25-year-old has failed to reach double-digit points in four of his last five outings, though he has still recorded fairly efficient shooting splits of 47.2/36.4/100.0 in that five-game span.