Andrew Nembhard News: Plays well in loss

Nembhard finished with 15 points (4-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 103-91 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Nembhard made quite a name for himself during this run to the NBA Finals, but the Pacers ultimately came up one win short. To make matters worse, Tyrese Haliburton suffered an Achilles tear during the game. That means in 2025-26, the Pacers could lean heavily on Nembhard in the backcourt. The 25-year-old guard appeared in 65 regular-season contests in 2024-25, posting averages of 10.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.8 three-pointers.