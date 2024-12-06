Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Heads to locker room Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Wiggins (ankle) went to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's game against Minnesota, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins was noticeably limping on the right ankle that had been bothering him for the past week, and he was subbed out early in the third quarter for Lindy Waters. Wiggins will be evaluated in the locker room, and if he is unable to return, Waters, Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton would be in line for additional playing time in the second half of Friday's game.

Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
